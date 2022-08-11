Short Interest in SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW) Grows By 259.4%

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 259.4% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SpringBig Stock Up 4.2 %

SBIGW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 29,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,222. SpringBig has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SpringBig stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIGW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, as well as emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

