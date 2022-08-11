Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 67.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Standard Bank Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SGBLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

