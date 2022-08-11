Short Interest in Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Declines By 67.4%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Standard Bank Group Trading Up 0.7 %
SGBLY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,060. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. Standard Bank Group has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.91.
About Standard Bank Group
