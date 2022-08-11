Short Interest in Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Decreases By 94.4%

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Valeo Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $16.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cheuvreux downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Valeo from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valeo from €23.00 ($23.47) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valeo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

