Short Interest in Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Expands By 54.4%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,269,100 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 822,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

VPGLF opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Value Partners Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

