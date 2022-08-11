Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 187.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ZOZO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

