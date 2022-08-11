Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 187.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 187.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ZOZO Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ZOZO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,531. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66.
ZOZO Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZOZO (SRTTY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.