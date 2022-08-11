SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.82. 937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $70,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,612.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,439 shares of company stock worth $365,329 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 169.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

