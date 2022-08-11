Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 295,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.