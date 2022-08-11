Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.53. 295,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIEGY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($178.57) to €170.00 ($173.47) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($193.88) to €178.00 ($181.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($171.43) to €153.00 ($156.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

