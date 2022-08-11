Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.06

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.06 and traded as high as $110.30. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $110.30, with a volume of 5,093 shares trading hands.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

