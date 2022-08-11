Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.02%.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 182.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.