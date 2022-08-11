Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.73

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 34210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.85.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.32.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$83.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

