SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 6.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.65. 54,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,177,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
SIGA Technologies Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
Further Reading
