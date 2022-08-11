SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Up 6.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.65. 54,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 19,177,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

