Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SILK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 4.1 %

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,841,850. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

