SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,213,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.67. 2,044,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,710,464. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.68. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

