SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Acquires New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $103.60. The stock had a trading volume of 340,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,514. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

