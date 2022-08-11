Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 45,322 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

