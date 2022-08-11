Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.72

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.72 and traded as low as $18.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 45,322 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 122,754 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 216,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

