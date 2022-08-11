Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $114.07. 1,912,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,274. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after buying an additional 152,373 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,748,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

