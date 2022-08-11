Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.77 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.07.

SPG traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $114.07. 1,912,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,274. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.14.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after buying an additional 152,373 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,339,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,748,000 after buying an additional 288,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,029,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,037,000 after buying an additional 511,536 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

