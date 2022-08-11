SingularityDAO Price Tops $0.47 (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $18.06 million and $1.71 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,954.97 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004141 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00037489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00069533 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

