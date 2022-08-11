SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $1.04 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

