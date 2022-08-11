SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.57% of SiTime worth $81,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SITM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SiTime by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 30.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $136.36 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $127.01 and a 1 year high of $341.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.71, for a total value of $953,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,008,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

