Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Sixt Stock Performance

ETR SIX2 opened at €116.50 ($118.88) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is €114.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €125.50. Sixt has a 12-month low of €95.20 ($97.14) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($173.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

