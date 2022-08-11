Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP) Short Interest Update

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Skylight Health Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of SLHGP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 2,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. Skylight Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
Skylight Health Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.01%.
About Skylight Health Group
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHGP)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.