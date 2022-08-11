SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Short Interest Up 67.4% in July

SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the July 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group stock remained flat at 11.90 during midday trading on Thursday. SLM Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of 10.07 and a fifty-two week high of 11.90.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

