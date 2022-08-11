Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $17.22 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.0 %

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $181.02. 1,233,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,908,172. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $452.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.66 and a 200 day moving average of $204.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

