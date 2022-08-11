Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

DFAT traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.63. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,443. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.92 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

