Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,420 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 169,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 14,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $27.31.

