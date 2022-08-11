Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Has $570,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,248,570. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

