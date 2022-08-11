Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Invests $254,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.82. 306,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $130.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

