Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Raises Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March comprises about 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned approximately 0.57% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FMAR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 2,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,068. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $34.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.