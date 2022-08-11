SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Purchased by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,527 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. SmartFinancial comprises approximately 1.6% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 254,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $92,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,000.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $75,535.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,396.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Presley sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $92,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,000.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.00. 71 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $439.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 13.27%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

