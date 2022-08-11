SnowSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $490,803.22 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $490,803.22 and $26,118.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004226 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,156 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

