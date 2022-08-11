SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 290,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15.
SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
