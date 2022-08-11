SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.96 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.81-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.92. 290,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.15.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 531,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 577,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

