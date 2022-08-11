Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches One Day Volume of $448,101.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $448,101.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 83,252,140 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
