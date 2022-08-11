SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.09

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 40814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

