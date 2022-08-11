SOMESING (SSX) Reaches Market Cap of $75.79 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $75.79 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,663,761,477 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

SOMESING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

