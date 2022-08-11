Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 60.5% in July

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 311,500 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the July 15th total of 789,300 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 604,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,897. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 65.77% and a negative return on equity of 264.64%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc bought 5,534,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,649,300.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,349,299.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey Wang acquired 13,928,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $11,699,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,928,571 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ajp Holding Company, Llc acquired 5,534,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $4,649,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,463,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,299.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,415,833 shares of company stock worth $17,149,300 and sold 24,759 shares worth $13,665. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sonim Technologies stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.20% of Sonim Technologies worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

