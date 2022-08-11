Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 12.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sonos Price Performance

NASDAQ SONO opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,897 shares of company stock worth $5,201,921. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

