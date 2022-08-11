Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SONVY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 9,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Sonova has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.
Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.
