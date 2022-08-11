Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of SONVY traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.55. 9,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,158. Sonova has a 1 year low of $57.49 and a 1 year high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sonova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Sonova

Several research firms have commented on SONVY. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonova from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sonova from CHF 435 to CHF 380 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Articles

