Source Capital, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th.

Source Capital Price Performance

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 13,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.61. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ryan A. Leggio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Source Capital news, VP Ryan A. Leggio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Lipson acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, with a total value of $50,124.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,060.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Source Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Source Capital stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. ( NYSE:SOR Get Rating ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of Source Capital worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.