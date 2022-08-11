Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Source Energy Services Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of SCEYF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098. Source Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

About Source Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.