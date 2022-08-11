Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cormark from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDE. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.05.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

Shares of SDE opened at C$12.91 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.72.

Insider Activity

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares in the company, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

