SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.63 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 532,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 835,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

