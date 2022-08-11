SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Goldstein Munger & Associates’ 10th Largest Position

Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.1% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $18,583,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 86,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.23.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

