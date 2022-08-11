SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Boosted by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

