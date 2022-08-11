SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 366,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,092 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,677. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

