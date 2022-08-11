SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Truefg LLC

Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Truefg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.81. 22,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,395. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.