SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,343 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 17.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned 0.94% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $131,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,812,000 after buying an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,992,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,327,000 after purchasing an additional 594,332 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 91,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,027,333. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.37.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

