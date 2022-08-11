SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $9,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 83,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.81. 45,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,042. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

