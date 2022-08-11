SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Holdings Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,630,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,327,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.38 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

