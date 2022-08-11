Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

Spectrum Brands has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years. Spectrum Brands has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.36. 6,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,736. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $63.28 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $119.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Further Reading

