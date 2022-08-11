Spheroid Universe (SPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.00 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $200,576.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spheroid Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.